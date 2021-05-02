Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Unique Fabricating from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

