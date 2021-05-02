Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €28.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.38 ($33.39).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €30.34 ($35.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.20. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a fifty-two week high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

