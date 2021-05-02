Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €27.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.38 ($33.39).

ETR UN01 opened at €30.34 ($35.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.20. Uniper has a twelve month low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

