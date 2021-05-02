Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day moving average of $207.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

