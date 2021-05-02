Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28) on Thursday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market cap of £111.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,068.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,277.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.