Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops One Day Volume of $7.64 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.75 or 0.00043523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $89.02 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056794 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00319623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

