UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stake Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $920.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.63%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

