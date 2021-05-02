Umbrella Network Market Cap Reaches $12.86 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $966,576.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

