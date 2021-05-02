UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,013.75 ($13.24).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 910.60 ($11.90) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 875.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 888.56. The company has a market cap of £32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

