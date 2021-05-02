UBS Group Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $62.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $10,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.