U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SLCA traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

