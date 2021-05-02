Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

