Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $131,095.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

