Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $500,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 341.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

