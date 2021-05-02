Tuttle Tactical Management Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $345.14 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

