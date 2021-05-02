Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $551,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.