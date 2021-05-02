Tuttle Tactical Management Has $451,000 Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 61.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIE. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $266.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.54 and its 200-day moving average is $237.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

