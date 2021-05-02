Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 8,881 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,292. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

