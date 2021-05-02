Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

