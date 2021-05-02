Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,700 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 478,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
TUFN stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.94.
Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.
Featured Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.