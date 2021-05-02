TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

