Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

Shares of TRUP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.10. 761,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,026.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,863,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,333,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

