Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Trupanion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,823 shares in the company, valued at $799,275.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,863,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,333,525 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRUP opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,026.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.