Truist Securiti Comments on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

NASDAQ IART opened at $74.08 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.