Truist Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $50.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Insiders sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

