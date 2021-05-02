Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,607,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 728,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.07 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $527.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

