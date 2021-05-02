Trodl Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $885,026.00 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded up 107.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Trodl has traded up 182.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trodl coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Trodl has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $885,026.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00280029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.02 or 0.01129864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.78 or 0.00751661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.21 or 1.00031448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trodl Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Trodl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trodl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trodl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

