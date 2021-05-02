Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in April

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TRRSF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $107.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

