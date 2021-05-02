TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.TriMas also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.57 EPS.

TRS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 209,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,436. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

