Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of C$28.50 and a one year high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.64, for a total value of C$39,641.87. Also, Senior Officer Robert Uger sold 2,917 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$46,089.77. Insiders have sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $130,950 over the last ninety days.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

