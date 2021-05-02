Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of C$28.50 and a one year high of C$39.45.
Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).
