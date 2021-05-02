Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $24.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

