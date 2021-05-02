TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50.
In other news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $552,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
