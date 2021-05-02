Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.83. 1,288,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.