Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in April

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $79.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $80.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMTNF. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

