TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of TopBuild worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $222.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.16.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

