Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TKYMF remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Friday. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

