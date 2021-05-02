Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Tingyi has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

