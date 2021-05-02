Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 269.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

