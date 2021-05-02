TheStreet Upgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.24.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $506.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $335.01 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.