The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Up 59.8% in April

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the March 31st total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

Get The9 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 1.23% of The9 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.