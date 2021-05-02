The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE TRV opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,919,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

