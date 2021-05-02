The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Increased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,687 shares of company stock worth $184,550,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $729.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

