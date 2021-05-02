The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. 5,414,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

