The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $39.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.94 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $41.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $129.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.37.

KR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,032,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,105. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

