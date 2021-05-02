The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Joint in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $55.48 on Friday. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $790.98 million, a P/E ratio of 205.49 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Joint by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Joint by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Joint by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Joint by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.