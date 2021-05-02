The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of STBMY stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. St Barbara has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

