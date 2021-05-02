The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €128.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.33 ($126.27).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is €105.07 and its 200-day moving average is €105.22.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

