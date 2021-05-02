The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of FDVA opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile
