The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-13% to $7.393-7.594 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.The Clorox also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.450-7.650 EPS.

NYSE:CLX traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. 4,551,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.80.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.81.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

