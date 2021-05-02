The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-13% to $7.393-7.594 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.The Clorox also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.450-7.650 EPS.
NYSE:CLX traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. 4,551,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.80.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.81.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
