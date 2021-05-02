The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.The Clorox also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.45-7.65 EPS.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.80. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.81.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

